Young Thug Reveals That He Almost Died of Kidney And Liver Failure

On Wednesday, rapper and singer Young Thug revealed that he had previously been hospitalized for kidney and liver failure. During a virtual music livestream Offset and Friends hosted by Offset and featuring Young Thug, Rich the Kid, and SAINt JHN, Young Thug went into detail about the harrowing experience, saying that he narrowly escaped death. “So, I kinda just stayed in the bed and I was like, ‘Yo call the ambulance. I can’t move my body.’ Then later… when the ambulance came, I couldn’t get out of the bed,” said Thug, who has been arrested for drug possession and undergone substance-abuse counseling in the past. “They had to get me out of the bed basically. I felt like my whole body was numb and I couldn’t move. I went to the hospital and I had found out that I had liver and kidney failure. And I kinda had sorta passed away like I kinda died. I was in the hospital for like 17 days. I left the hospital, my mom didn’t trust it. So I left the hospital, went to another hospital, they was like, ‘Man, you got liver and kidney failure. You supposed to be dead. Basically, you’ve been dead.’ I’ve been killed before.” Thug then launched into “Killed Before” a track off of Super Slimey, his collaborative mixtape with Future, in which he sings the refrain “everyone know I’ve been killed before.” He ended his performance with a message to the livestream audience: “drugs aren’t good, don’t do drugs.”

