The Kelly Clarkson Show and Jeopardy! Among Daytime Emmy Nominees

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ah, summer. With the changing of the seasons comes the announcement of Daytime Emmy nominees, which this year include The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sesame Street, and Jeopardy!, among others. Although the live awards ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19, CBS will air a two-hour special presenting the winners on June 26, with recipients and presenters calling in from home. CBS led the pack of nominees with 57 nominations. Amazon Prime Video came in a close second with 55 nominations, followed by NBC with 43, Netflix with 40 and ABC with 38. The Kelly Clarkson Show will compete against The Ellen DeGeneres Show, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, Live With Kelly and Ryan and The Talk for best talk show, while Jeopardy! is nominated for best game show along with Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, Double Dare, Family Feud, and The Price Is Right. You can find the full list of nominees here.