Some experts say that continuing to dress professionally can make it easier to work from home. Good thing 5 Seconds of Summer would normally be wearing tank tops anyway. When the band appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on May 4, Corden noted that two of the members, Luke and Ashton, were wearing tanks — or vests, as the Brits call them. “Every now and then, I’ll think to myself, I wonder if I can pull off a vest?” Corden said. “And then I see Luke and I see Ashton, and I think, What were you thinking, of course you cannot ever pull off a vest!” Corden proceeded to ask all the boys for quarantine updates: Luke is with his dog and girlfriend, in that order; the band’s creative director has just decided to leave Michael’s house (“I’ll hear from him next week”); Calum is using a light, SPF-friendly moisturizer to stay looking fresh; and Ashton still has the “Late Late” tattoo he had to get the last time the boys joined the show.

The band also described filming the colorful, retro music video for new single “Wildflower,” which involved their creative director passing and disinfecting a green screen between the four members’ houses so they could shoot cell-phone videos in front of it. The song is off their fourth album, C A L M, released at the end of March. And their Late Late Show performance was equally colorful, with plenty of flashing lights washing over the boys as they performed on separate screens. Don’t they look so perfect standing there?