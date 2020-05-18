Adam Sandler and His Gems Are Making Another Basketball Movie

Photo: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Basketball is back! We’re one day post–The Last Dance, five months post–Uncut Gems, and 18 years post–Like Mike, but there is good news afoot: Adam Sandler — and his gems, which remain present, polished, and uncut — are making another basketball movie, this time for Netflix. Variety reports that Sandler will star in the movie Hustle, to be produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment. Jeremiah Zagar, the director behind the dreamy, devastating indie We the Animals will direct. Per Variety: “Sandler plays an American basketball scout who, after being unjustly fired, discovers a talented player abroad and decides to bring him to the U.S. to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.” Taylor Materne and Will Fetters (A Star Is Born) wrote the script. Can we get a K.G. cameo here too?