AOC Is Getting Into Animal Crossing

Just like you, probably, and if not you then about 80 percent of the people in your orbit, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting into Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You know, the Nintendo Switch game where you cultivate your own little island paradise, and an erudite but rather patronizing owl chastises you for bringing him bugs? Yes, it’s very hot right now: everybody wants those bells. Including, it would seem, AOC. On Thursday, the Representative confirmed her entry into the Animal Crossing universe, tweeting that she is “very new to this” but would nonetheless “like to visit random people’s islands and leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board[s].” “Can I do that?” she wondered. “If so, how?”

AOC then opened up her DMs — “for the first time since the Zuckerberg hearing,” she noted — for four whole minutes to let the tips roll in. This appears to have been edifying: Apparently, a flood of “very wholesome” messages arrived. “People are asking for surprise visits to their spouse’s islands!!” she wrote. “This is the love everyone deserves.”

So: time to weed your computerized gardens and cash in all your sea bass for bells. You’ll want to beautify your home, just in case a certain celebrity visitor comes flying in, or simply to get your scheming raccoon landlord off your back.