Alison Roman Didn’t Discuss You-Know-Who During Her Late Show Appearance

If you have some tomato paste, anchovies, a metric ton of shallot-y goodness, and absolutely no Chrissy Teigen shade sitting in your pantry, may we suggest gathering ’round and giving in to Alison Roman’s divine shallot pasta recipe. (Excuse us, the shallot pasta recipe.) The reformed Teigen critic walked Stephen Colbert through the easy recipe (“I wanted drunk food”) on The Late Show this week, and we must say, our host had some pretty stylish knife skills while learning about the recipe’s origin story. “You’ve become the queen of pantry cooking,” he notes, “which is what everyone is doing right now.” We have a feeling Roman won’t have to apologize for this interview.

