Alison Roman On Leave From New York Times and You Know Why

Alison Roman. Photo: Clint Spaulding/Getty Images for Bloomberg

Well, it looks like the New York Times is going to make like the principal in Max Keeble’s Big Move and break up a food fight. Namely, Alison Roman is “on temporary leave” as a food columnist for the paper after she made judgmental comments about fellow lifestyle influencers Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo in an interview with the New Consumer. The Daily Beast reports, “According to Times insiders, Roman had a piece that was prepared to run last week amid the controversy, but it was ultimately not published.” Roman quickly faced backlash for how her comments singled out successful women of color, and in Teigen’s response to the interview, she noted that she had even “signed on to executive produce” Roman’s upcoming series. Last week, Roman issued an apology to Teigen and Kondo, and Teigen responded on Twitter, saying, “thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!” Still, at a time when many need easy, stew-y, at-home recipes most, Roman will be on temporary leave from the Times. Now, anyone got eyes on Bret Stephens?