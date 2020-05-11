Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After criticizing Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo in a recent interview, author Alison Roman has issued a lengthy apology to the pair via Twitter. “Why couldn’t I express myself without tearing someone down?,” the cook and New York Times contributor posted Monday. “I definitely could have, and I’m embarrassed I didn’t. Among the many uncomfortable things I’ve begun processing is the knowledge that my comments were rooted in my own insecurity.”

“Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her,” Roman said of Teigen’s move into the food world in the interview. “That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do.” Teigen subsequently took to Twitter to address Roman’s comments on Friday, pointing out that she is, in fact, a producer on a TV show Roman recently sold, and discusses in the interview.

Roman also criticized Kondo’s online store, which she found antithetical to The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up author’s organizational message. “Like the idea that when Marie Kondo decided to capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy, that is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you,” said Roman. “I’m like, damn, bitch, you fucking just sold out immediately!”

“The fact that it didn’t occur to me that I had singled out to two Asian women is one hundred percent a function of my privilege (being blind to racial insensitivities is a discriminatory luxury.),” continues Roman in her apology. “I know that our culture frequently goes after women, especially women of color, and I’m ashamed to have contributed to that. I also want to acknowledge that this is part of a broader, related discourse about culture appropriation in the food world, and who gets to be successful in this space.” You can read Alison Roman’s full post here.