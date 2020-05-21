Please Do Not Show These Memes to Lana Del Rey

Lizzy deciding whether to fuck you the fuck up. Photo: Getty Images for The Recording A/2020 The Recording Academy

It has been quite a day for Miss Elizabeth Woolridge Grant. Lana Del Rey took the internet by storm with the announcement of her 7th studio album by complaining about the success and artistic freedom of artists Queen Bey, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, and Kehlani. “Can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful, being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?”” Del Rey asked the internet. While the internet did not have an immediate answer to her specific query, it did have a lot of hilarious jokes and memes regarding her decision to single out female artists — specifically women of color — in an attempt to make her point. Feast your eyes on the glories of the internet and please do not tell Lizzy Grant about this. She’s made it clear that she doesn’t like the Karen comparisons. Plus, she won’t not fuck you the fuck up. Period.

The matching of pop star to Proud Family character here is [chef’s kiss].

“Aint i a woman?” - Lana Del Rey (2020) pic.twitter.com/Rsz3UwMD1g — lana del rey is the sojourner truth of our gen (@nostalgicuItra) May 21, 2020

This person’s Twitter name is “lana del rey is the sojourner truth of our gen.”

lana del rey: my music gets no attention it must be because i’m so glamorous



lana del rey’s music: pic.twitter.com/EULpxlIszl — your friendly neighborhood bully (@monkeybaIm) May 21, 2020

Leslie Jordan has the freedom of creative expression that Lana Del Rey wants full stop.

megan thee stallion: i’m a savage

lana del rey: pic.twitter.com/AUYEYqkgRo — clemmie (@cIemmie) May 21, 2020

Justice for the Scary Movie franchise.

“everybody mad at lana didn’t read the whole thing” pic.twitter.com/YwqchvKTFc — katara’s child ❂ (@heliosbaby) May 21, 2020

Her stans will always have her back.

lawn of deray could’ve just said nothing — giabuchi (@jaboukie) May 21, 2020

Please write “lawn of deray” on my tombstone.

Lana adding Ariana into her essay so she doesnt come across as racially insensitive pic.twitter.com/i3ljfCH3aQ — soSHAHl distancing H U ß Æ N (@J_Hussain05) May 21, 2020

We all know Ariana Grande is a White Woman of Color.

until the day I die I won’t ever forget this comment on The Lana Del Rey Post pic.twitter.com/E5eA5QyeDl — Lindsey Ellefson (@ellefs0n) May 21, 2020

Honestly no one can fight the barbz. They are unstoppable.

what time does azealia usually wake up let’s get this party started — Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) May 21, 2020

Where the hell was Miss Banks today?

Only person to defeat Lana is Azealia Banks, someone wake her up! pic.twitter.com/djUCEdUnfo — Zoey (@zoeyy227) May 21, 2020

Maybe she’s still stuck in Elon and Grimes’ house? Someone text X Æ A-12.

Azealia waking up this morning pic.twitter.com/IIsYDTc5zB — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) May 21, 2020

Wherever she is, we know she laughed exactly like this when she heard the news.

lana del rey takes ONE university of phoneix poetry seminar and becomes Kate from my MFA playwriting workshop whose favorite writers are Jonathan Safran Foer, Sam Shepard and Lucas Hnath...and who openly wishes we would program as many plays about GENDER as we do abt rAcE! — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 21, 2020

This one from playwright Jeremy O. Harris is niche, but if you know you know.

It feels like Lana is dating TEN cops today. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) May 21, 2020

We should have been known.

i think lana was smart not to include meghan trainor some fanbases you just dont mess with — Snolly (@snollygoster123) May 21, 2020

You just don’t want that Trainer smoke.

Kehlani who's songs have barely gone Top 40 reading Lana del Rey's statement

pic.twitter.com/oSQNHXPSTh — If Beale Street Could Twerk (@camerouninema) May 21, 2020

Now what in the hell did Kehlani ever do to anyone to deserve this type of treatment?

𝚀𝚞𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚌𝚞𝚕𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎:



𝙸𝚝𝚜 𝚊𝚌𝚝𝚞𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚢 𝚖𝚘𝚛𝚎 𝚘𝚏 𝚊 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝— — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) May 21, 2020

A very Karen move to pull, to be sure.

Lana really said “it’s so hard to be the only sexy white woman...” — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) May 21, 2020

*the only sexy white woman who’s not not a feminist.

lana’s starbucks barista watching her pose that “question for the culture” pic.twitter.com/IL7zx0xV1n — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 21, 2020

Honestly, Lana’s Starbucks barista is the only person whose opinion I care about on this matter.