Please Do Not Show These Memes to Lana Del Rey

It has been quite a day for Miss Elizabeth Woolridge Grant. Lana Del Rey took the internet by storm with the announcement of her 7th studio album by complaining about the success and artistic freedom of artists Queen Bey, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, and Kehlani. “Can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful, being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?”” Del Rey asked the internet. While the internet did not have an immediate answer to her specific query, it did have a lot of hilarious jokes and memes regarding her decision to single out female artists — specifically women of color — in an attempt to make her point. Feast your eyes on the glories of the internet and please do not tell Lizzy Grant about this. She’s made it clear that she doesn’t like the Karen comparisons. Plus, she won’t not fuck you the fuck up. Period.
The matching of pop star to Proud Family character here is [chef’s kiss].
This person’s Twitter name is “lana del rey is the sojourner truth of our gen.”
Leslie Jordan has the freedom of creative expression that Lana Del Rey wants full stop.
Justice for the Scary Movie franchise.
Her stans will always have her back.
Please write “lawn of deray” on my tombstone.
We all know Ariana Grande is a White Woman of Color.
Honestly no one can fight the barbz. They are unstoppable.
Where the hell was Miss Banks today?
Maybe she’s still stuck in Elon and Grimes’ house? Someone text X Æ A-12.
Wherever she is, we know she laughed exactly like this when she heard the news.
This one from playwright Jeremy O. Harris is niche, but if you know you know.
We should have been known.
You just don’t want that Trainer smoke.
Now what in the hell did Kehlani ever do to anyone to deserve this type of treatment?
A very Karen move to pull, to be sure.
*the only sexy white woman who’s not not a feminist.
Honestly, Lana’s Starbucks barista is the only person whose opinion I care about on this matter.