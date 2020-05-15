Amazon to Premiere a Slate of New Indian Films Direct to Streaming

The Amazon-branded poster for Shakuntala Devi Photo: Amazon

Today, Amazon announced that its Amazon Prime Video service acquired the exclusive global streaming rights to seven upcoming Indian films in five different languages, and they will premiere on Prime over the course of the summer. “Over the last 2 years, Prime Video has become the destination of choice for our customers to watch new releases, across the languages, within weeks of their theatrical release,” said Amazon Prime Video India’s head of content in a statement. “Now we’re taking this one step further, with seven of India’s most-anticipated films premiering exclusively on Prime Video, bringing the cinematic experience to their doorstep.” Movie theaters in India have been closed for the past two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this acquisition will allow highly anticipated Bollywood films like Gulabo Sitabo, the first film to be announced, to still find an audience. The film is a “quirky family comedy depicting day to day struggles of the common man,” and it will premiere on Amazon Prime on June 12. Here’s the rest of Amazon’s Indian new releases, to add to your summer movie streaming watch list:

May 29: Legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal

June 19: Penguin

June 26: Law

July 24: French Biryani

Dates TBA: ﻿Biopic Shakuntala Devi and Sufiyum Sujatayum