AMC Is Sucking the Rights From Anne Rice’s Vampire Novels

Photo: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

After several years of patiently waiting to be invited into a network’s garlic-free home, the original queen of sexy vampire literature, Anne Rice, is finally coming to the small screen. AMC announced today that it has acquired Rice’s “major literary works” of The Vampire Chronicles series and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches series, which will be adapted in whatever way the network deems the best fit. (Say, a limited or multi-season TV show.) These two series encompass 18 renown titles in total, which include Interview With the Vampire, The Witching Hour, and The Vampire Lestat. “It’s always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under a single roof so that filmmakers could explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches,” Rice said in a statement. “That dream is now a reality, and the result is one of the most significant and thrilling deals of my long career.”

The Vampire Chronicles has notably been trying to get a television adaptation for the better part of the last decade, with the most recent attempt in 2018, at Hulu, lying dormant following Bryan Fuller’s involvement. We guess there were too many mirrors and wooden stakes for the streaming service to handle.