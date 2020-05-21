Andrea Savage and Kaitlin Olson Wrote a Porno for Themselves

Look, we’ve all been inside awhile and let’s be honest: None of us is working on any new skills. We have no plans. We are just … continuing to be, and we have no choice but to adjust to existence within an infinite present. And when you combine this reality with two good friends catching up live on Instagram, sometimes you get a rough outline for a wacky porno they would star in together. That exact thing ended up being the grand finale of our latest episode of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well with Andrea Savage and Kaitlin Olson.

These particular two friends go way back, all the way to their time as members of legendary comedy theater the Groundlings, so they had plenty of memories to share: being cut from the Sunday company, how cute Will Forte is, etc., etc. But as they took questions from the audience, one particular query caught their eye: Would they ever make a porno? Now, whether the question was posed by a common internet troll or a particularly ambitious porn producer, we may never know. But what we do know is that Savage and Olson went on to outline what their smutty feature would be: a Cinderella spin-off in which they play the evil stepsisters and, well, a porn happens. I’m pretty sure that’s how the outlines of pornos work, right? It’s like Act I: Context. Act II: Porn happens. Act III: Clean up? (They have a plan for that too, and it may involve Rob McElhenney.)

If you enjoyed this episode of Two Friends, check back next week when we’ve got two more episodes happening: On Thursday, May 28 we’ll have Thomas Ward catching up with Josh Thomas; and on Friday, May 29 Jimmy O. Yang is chatting with Roy Wood Jr. Follow us on Instagram to tune in!