Anthony Hopkins Hits the Toosie Slide, Remains Intact

At this point, we are well into the global coronavirus pandemic and things are only getting increasingly kookier. Tekashi 6ix9ine is fully releasing music from his own backyard, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be living at Tyler Perry’s house, and Anthony Hopkins is dancing to Drake on TikTok. The Academy Award–winning actor has been posting short clips on Twitter throughout the pandemic, updating fans on his life, playing the piano, and showcasing his exquisite cat, Niblo. But in his first-ever TikTok, Hopkins traded Wolfgang for the OVO gang. He hit the “Toosie Slide,” Drake’s new dance song, and challenged both Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to it. “Hey, Mr. Stallone, keep writing!” he said, impersonating Rocky, and presumably referencing inside conversations that our tax brackets don’t grant us access to. “Got a part for me in it? Gimme a part, major — huh?” He then shouts out Schwarzenegger’s pet donkey, Lulu, and hits him with the iconic “I’ll be back.” All the while, he laughs at his own dance moves: “I couldn’t even skip when I was a kid.”

Anthony Hopkins is not the first celebrity to succumb to the allure of TikTok. Dame Judi Dench, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and many more have partaken in a TikTok or two. Some, like Will Smith, are going all in. There’s only a matter of time before Instagram sensation January Jones posts a TikTok tap dancing to “Savage” and, frankly, we can’t wait.