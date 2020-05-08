Ariana Grande Debuts Her Real-Estate Agent Boyfriend to the World

At least someone’s found love during the pandemic. Photo: YouTube

Ariana Grande subtly (and philanthropically) confirmed her relationship with Dalton Gomez in the music video for “Stuck With U,” her coronavirus relief song with Justin Bieber. And if you’re thinking “Dalton Gomez? Who?” That’s exactly what she wants. At the end of the music video, which featured sweet clips of fans, the Biebers, and other celebrities, Gomez and Grande dance together and kiss! Grande already told us she “learned from the pain” of her previous celebrity relationships. This time around, she’s saving herself the heartache by keeping it on the down low with a regular ol’ civilian, just like us. Dalton Gomez is a luxury real-estate agent from Southern California. You may recall him from his role as “rando” Ariana Grande made out with at a suburban mall. Not much is known about how they met, but it might have been through Miley Cyrus, who Gomez has previously hung out with.

According to People, the two have been dating for around four months and are currently sheltering-in-place together. Last month on her Instagram Story, Grande echoed Florence Pugh’s post defending her relationship with Zach Braff. “Sharing special, personal life things that make u happy on the internet can be truly traumatic,” Grande replied. “I know I’ve taken a step back from doing so to protect my loved ones and myself but I just wanted to share this and let u know how perfectly u expressed this and how appreciated u are for doing so @florencepugh.” After three highly publicized relationships and breakups, no one can blame Grande for finding a lower-profile, universally mom-approved real-estate agent to love. But trust that if he breaks that girl’s heart, her fans will make sure he has a lot more to worry about than a line in “thank u, next.”