“Congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week, even No. 3.” Photo-Illustration: Vulture and YouTube

Two friends working together can do two times the good. Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, friends who conveniently share a manager, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week with their coronavirus charity single, “Stuck With U.” It’s the third No. 1 debut for Grande and Bieber, tying them with Mariah Carey and Drake (who netted his third No. 1 debut with “Toosie Slide” just last month). It’s also Grande’s third No. 1 total, but Bieber’s sixth. And, somehow, it’s Scooter Braun’s first No. 1 as a writer — although he’ll have to get five more to pass Taylor Swift. Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s good deeds don’t end at donating single proceeds to the First Responders Children’s Foundation and throwing a No. 1 to Braun. Their song also kept Tekashi 6ix9ine’s postprison return, “GOOBA,” from debuting at No. 1, keeping that song at No. 3. It’s tied for 6ix9ine’s highest-charting single with his own Minaj-featured song, “FEFE.”

Tekashi, who has been accusing Billboard of messing with his chart numbers, isn’t having it. “YOU’RE A LIE AND CORRUPT,” he wrote to Billboard on Instagram. “YOU GOT CAUGHT CHEATING AND THE WORLD WILL KNOW.” In another post, he alluded to “6 credit cards used to buy 60,000 copies in the last hour,” presumably referring to “Stuck With U.” In her own post celebrating the No. 1, Grande replied, “My fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE).” She added, “To anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason …), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself.” In conclusion, she wrote, “Congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3.”

If you can believe it, there were more than two songs on this week’s Hot 100. Last week’s No. 1, “Say So” — the first for both Doja Cat and remix guest Nicki Minaj — falls to No. 2 this week (we hope Mrs. Petty enjoyed her week at the top). Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” now featuring Queen Bey herself, fell to No. 5. And most of this year’s past No. 1s are also all still in the top ten: the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.” Some things never change.

Update, 5:15 p.m.: Justin Bieber has now entered the chat. Grande’s collaborator responded to 6ix9ine’s chart-cheating claims on his Instagram Story, telling fans, “60,000 units came because we don’t disclose our numbers until end of week. That’s called strategy.” Bieber also added, “This is my song with Ariana Grande and I’m honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause. If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song.”

Justin via instagram stories:



"[...] If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it's our song." pic.twitter.com/9QZfya1EZ5 — Justin Bieber News (@yourbiebernews) May 18, 2020