Two Minutes of Armie Hammer Going Hog Wild Onstage

The boys of Young Jean Lee’s play Straight White Men embody “Bored in the house / and I’m in the house bored” in this selected scene from the 2018 Broadway play. Second Stage Theater’s president, artistic director, and board member Carole Rothman chose to share this moment from Straight White Men, as part of the theater’s “Board-Selects” social media series. Armie Hammer, Josh Charles, and Paul Schneider played three brothers who return their Midwest home during the holidays to keep their widowed father company. And as many college students around the world can attest right now, going home gets old fast. So, they dance, yes in that uniquely straight white male way, to Icona Pop’s “I Love It,” vocals by Charli XCX. “I would sneak into the theater almost every night to watch this scene and especially to hear the uproarious response from audiences of all ages,” Rothman shared with her selection. And like all the bored teens on TikTok, they even get their dad, played by Stephen Payne, to join in. No one can resist a pop hit. Just like that, Charli XCX continues to dominate quarantine entertainment and she isn’t even trying this time.

