Axl Rose has a new reply guy and his name is Steve Mnuchin. Photo: Getty Images

Suicide Squad producer Steve Mnuchin has, frankly, had enough of your complaints about the economy and being unemployed and needing more than one stimulus check to survive, and he’s decided to take that out on [checks notes] Axl Rose? On Wednesday night, Guns N’ Roses front man Axl Rose exercised his first amendment right on Twitter, criticizing United States Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin for… well basically being Steve Mnuchin. “It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole” wrote Rose. The tweet must have popped up on Mnuchin’s timeline while he was scrolling away, probably liking tweets about prematurely reopening the country or traveling during a global pandemic or something. This prompted Mnuchin to respond directly to Rose, unleashing the inner reply guy within him. “What have you done for your country?” wrote Mnuchin, initially.

While that might seem like a real sick burn, the first time Mnuchin replied, he included an emoji of the Liberian flag instead of the U.S. flag, which, while definitely reminiscent of our stars and stripes, is ultimately not the same. Mnuchin realized his error pretty quickly, deleted the tweet, and reposted with the correct flag, but, thankfully, the gaffe was captured by @PhillipinDC and is included below for your viewing pleasure. As for Mnuchin’s query, Axl Rose and Guns has given us “Sweet Chile O’ Mine,” “Welcome to the Jungle,” and “Patience,” which we sang in my college a cappella group, so I think he has done plenty for our country, Liberia, and the world at large thank you very much.

The Treasury Secretary is mad online at Axl Rose pic.twitter.com/arg5o6R1a8 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 7, 2020