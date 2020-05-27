Will You Accept The Bachelor and Bachelorette on HBO Max?

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and ABC

This won’t excuse you from inevitably marathoning the glorified clip shows this summer, but, hey, it gets you a rose anyway. HBO “We Have Friends” Max, a new streaming service that launches today, has a moderate but juicy back catalogue of Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons, making it the first time the franchise has been readily available to stream in one place. (Sorry, but five expiring episodes per season on Hulu doesn’t count.) Per Deadline, Bachelor seasons with Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, and Colton Underwood will be included; and for The Bachelorette, it’ll be seasons with Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, and Becca Kufrin. (Yes, we do realize that Rachel Lindsay’s time as a leading lady was skipped over. Interesting indeed.) The entirety of Bachelor Pad and the three most recent seasons of Bachelor in Paradise are available, too, as well as international seasons from the U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Don’t forget to bring wine and your wildly judgmental moms!