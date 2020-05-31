Photo: Instagram: hannahbrown

Two weeks after being caught on a live video singing the N-word and laughing it off, former Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown has issued a lengthy apology on Instagram for her use of the racial slur. In the video, which was posted on May 30, Brown detailed how she didn’t feel comfortable speaking out for two weeks (minus an initial short statement of apology) because she “had to go through a process” and work with an “educator” to help her understand her shortcomings when it came to the word. “What I did was something extremely serious and I did not want to continue repeating this long history of white people not taking accountability and responsibility for their actions when people of color, black people, call them out on their behavior,” Brown explained. “That is something I do not want to be a part of. To do that, I had to understand.”

Brown admitted that she “didn’t know a lot” about the history of the N-word, but insists she won’t “be ignorant anymore” when it comes to using derogatory language. “I don’t want to be an ignorant white girl who uses the N-word, but I also don’t want to be someone who goes onto a platform intoxicated and engages in their platform that way,” Brown said, admitting that she was drunk when she used the slur. “If you want to support me, do not defend me. What I did, what I said was indefensible. I don’t need anybody to defend me for what I did because what I said, what I did was wrong. But I’m hoping that what I did was wrong but what I didn’t know even before is the worst part of it, and it’s the ignorance. I’m no longer ignorant and I’m no longer going to be part of the problem.” She optimistically concluded: “I will be a part of the solution, and you will see that. From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I’m sorry to everyone I hurt and disappointed. I promise to continue doing better, I promise.”

In the aftermath of Brown singing the N-word (which occurred when she was trying to remember the lyrics to DaBaby’s “Rockstar”), many Bachelor Nation alums spoke out to condemn the former Bachelorette. Rachel Lindsay, the franchise’s only black lead, said in a video that she’s “honestly tired of feeling like I have to be the one to speak because other people won’t,” and later called Brown’s actions insincere. Other people within the franchise to weigh in about the slur included Tyler Cameron, Bekah Martinez, Katie Morton, Sydney Hightower, Nick Viall, and Alayah Benavidez.