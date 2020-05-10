Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify

We can all agree: Mother’s Day 2020 should not fall under traditional Mother’s Day rules. Still, it’s nice to do a little something for your mom, who not only had to raise you, but is also dealing with living under quarantine herself. So go ahead, call her up on FaceTime or schedule a Zoom, sit back and play her the entirety of Bad Bunny’s new surprise album, Las Que No Iban a Salir, which the Puerto Rican rapper dropped on Sunday, May 10.

The album, the title of which translates to “The Ones That Were Not Coming Out,” is Bad Bunny’s third solo studio album, having released his second, YHLQMDLG, on February 29. It features collaborations with Zion & Lennox, Yandel, Don Omar, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, and the rapper’s girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, who provided vocals on his single “En Casita” in early April. Your mom will probably love it, and, if not, at least she’ll get to spend 30 minutes and 19 seconds with you not trying to get off the phone, and that’s all she really wants, isn’t it?