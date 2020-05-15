Bad Bunny’s ‘Safaera’ Has Been Taken Off Of Spotify And The Stans Are Pissed

Photo: Getty Images for Spotify

Did you hear that? That was the sound of music fans audibly gasping after logging on to Spotify and finding that Bad Bunny’s “Safaera” was removed from the streaming platform. Yes, the song that is shocking grandmothers on Tik Tok was removed from Spotify on Thursday, for reasons that are at this juncture still unclear. While some fans believe that the song has been taken down do to its highly explicit nature, a more likely reason seems to be related to an issue regarding the rights. Whatever the case, the fans will not be silenced, and have taken to social media to express their rightful annoyance at king Bad Bunny being dethroned by Spotify.

Me: 2020 can’t get any worst...



Spotify *takes off safaera* pic.twitter.com/mKcDHeztpB — Cassandra J. marin (@Slayedby_Cas) May 14, 2020

NOT Safaera!!!! Spotify you stupid bitch I was rooting for you. I switched from Apple Music to you😭😭 I told everyone you were better and this is how you repay me. pic.twitter.com/APYpcnpaPj — 𝘈𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘭 ⁷ •᷄ɞ•᷅ ⟭⟬ (@_MyEpiphany_) May 15, 2020

me saying goodbye to spotify since they deleted safaera 😔💔pic.twitter.com/vogN754Mr0 — ★ (@starkbartcn) May 14, 2020

SAFAERA GOT REMOVED FROM SPOTIFY BUT NOT APPLE MUSIC LMFAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/VvNWr7OAAc — 🅗asiel (@young_picassoo) May 14, 2020

Me: 2020 can’t get any worse...



Spotify: *removes safaera bc it’s too explicit* pic.twitter.com/qxkusIOuTr — Monica 🌻🇲🇽 (@ImMonicaGuevara) May 14, 2020

spotify: *elimina safaera*

gente con apple music y youtube premium: pic.twitter.com/Bq8SDgLiKo — 𝑎𝑛𝑎 ☄️ (@AnaHG_) May 15, 2020