Did you hear that? That was the sound of music fans audibly gasping after logging on to Spotify and finding that Bad Bunny’s “Safaera” was removed from the streaming platform. Yes, the song that is shocking grandmothers on Tik Tok was removed from Spotify on Thursday, for reasons that are at this juncture still unclear. While some fans believe that the song has been taken down do to its highly explicit nature, a more likely reason seems to be related to an issue regarding the rights. Whatever the case, the fans will not be silenced, and have taken to social media to express their rightful annoyance at king Bad Bunny being dethroned by Spotify.
Bad Bunny’s ‘Safaera’ Has Been Taken Off Of Spotify And The Stans Are Pissed
Photo: Getty Images for Spotify