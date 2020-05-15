Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Continue to Be That Couple

They really did find love in a hopeless place (Earth). Photo: YouTube

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have a tight grip on the quarantine gossip cycle and they are not letting go. Repeatedly stepping out on quarantine strolls like the sidewalks were lined with red carpet, the public caught wind of their isolationship early on in quarantine. Now, the couple is doing full-on PDA in a new Residente music video. The Puerto Rican rapper had couples from around the world kiss for his “Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe” (“Before the World Ends”) music video. The video shows Ana planting a few kisses on a beaming Ben, alongside clips of Bad Bunny and his girlfriend, Ricky Martin and his husband, Zoe Saldana and her man, and hundreds of other couples from 80 different countries.

The clip of their kiss appears to have been taken on de Armas’s birthday vacation a few weeks ago. The nascent couple trekked out to the desert, according to de Armas’s Instagram, where she also posted a sweet pic of them in the exact same spot as their make-out vid. The pair, who, by the way, met playing a married couple in the upcoming film Deep Water, are reportedly living in Affleck’s house together during the pandemic, presumably spending their days separating then reconnecting the two halves of their matching heart necklaces. Watch their kiss (and 112 others) in the music video for “Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe” below.