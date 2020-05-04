There’s no better time than the present to get really invested in the lives of amateur floral sculptors. That’s what Netflix is betting, at least, with its new reality series The Big Flower Fight, which basically transposes The Great British Baking Show from the world of flour into the world of flowers. We’re in a tent, or rather, now a dome, off in some idyllic landscape with some soothing British commentary and some very adorable, very stressed out contestants. The Big Flower Fight premieres May 18. It’s just what you need if you happen to be really, really into the Rose Parade.