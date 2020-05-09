Name a More Iconic Duo Than Bill Murray and Guy Fieri, We’ll Wait

Somebody call the 1-800 number and demand the inevitable buddy comedy. We’re still not totally sure how Bill Murray and Guy Fieri became acquainted with each other before the quarantine era, but the duo decided to beam into The Tonight Show together and heckle Jimmy Fallon about how he’s preparing his nachos. Raw cactus? Extra hot cheese sauce? In this economy? “Whenever it comes to cooking I act like I’m taking a bad fall,” Murray, in his shitty “Warren Beatty lighting,” told Fieri. “Maybe you’re off your game, maybe all of those California lemons made you S-O-F-T. Guy, you’re going to get work off this, it’s fantastic.” Like he isn’t the king of Flavortown already!

