Billie Eilish Tackles Body Image and Double Standards in Short Film

Billie Eilish has dealt a final death-blow to body-shamers. In a newly released short film titled “NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY,” she addresses her fashion choices and condemns the double-standards she faces as a young woman in the public eye. The video was originally shown during a concert interlude at the opening of her “Where Do We Go” world tour in Miami. It eventually leaked online, where it struck a chord with fans. “Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?” Eilish asks in voiceover, as she undresses and sinks into a pool of water, “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut.” Eilish’s world tour was cancelled back in March due to COVID-19.