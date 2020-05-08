Bob Dylan, The Busiest Man In Quarantine, Announces New Album, Drops New Song

Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images/2019 Dave J Hogan

Do you know a 78 year old who is producing more quarantine content than Bob Dylan? At midnight on Friday, May 8, Dylan announced on Twitter that his forthcoming album Rough and Rowdy Days will be released on June 19. Dylan’s announcement of a new album comes after the release his first number one single (still an insane thing to type), “Murder Most Foul,” in March, and his song “I Contain Multitudes” in April. Not only did Dylan announce his new album, but he also dropped a new song, “False Prophet.” Rough and Rowdy Days will follow up Dylan’s 2017 album of standards, Triplicate, and will be Dylan’s first album of original material in 8 years, since the release of 2012’s Tempest. Ok, so far under quarantine the 78-year-old Dylan has released three new songs, hit number one on the Billboard charts, and has promised us an album of new music, and all I’ve done is start watching The Sopranos (that’s a lie, I haven’t even done that yet. It just seems so exhausting).