After seeing those photos of Megan Fox hanging out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly and factoring in Brian Austin Green’s recent forlorn Instagram post about a butterfly yearning to be free, it didn’t take a rocket scientist to determine the couple probably isn’t happily quarantining under the same weighted blanket. In a new episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green released Monday, the Beverly Hills 90210 actor confirms he and Fox have decided to split after nearly ten years of marriage.

“She said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,’” Green says of his break-up conversation with his wife after she returned from a film shoot last fall. People identifies the movie as Midnight in the Switchgrass, in which Fox costars with Machine Gun Kelly.

“I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset with her, because she didn’t ask to feel that way,” the actor says. “It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. And so we talked about it a little more and said, let’s separate a little bit… and so we did.” Says Green, “Since the end of the year, we’ve really been trying to be apart and figure out what life is now.”

As for Fox’s relationship with MGK, the actor says they’re just friends, but he holds no ill will either way. “I don’t want people to think that her or he are villains, or I was a victim in any way with any of this, because I wasn’t,” the actor explains. “We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her, and I know she’ll always love me.” Fox had previously filed for divorce in August 2015, but the pair reunited soon after. The couple shares sons Journey River, Bodhi Ransom, and Noah Shannon.