Why Is Brian Austin Green Posting About Butterflies on Instagram?

So, who’s the butterfly? Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

We’re all bored right now. It’s a fact. And for some people, that boredom manifests on social media. Like Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green, for example, who recently posted a pretty photo of butterflies to his Instagram. “Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long,” he wrote in the caption. “They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.” And isn’t that how we’re all feeling after staying inside our homes for two months? Maybe this is about something more specific, though.

You see, Megan Fox, Green’s wife since 2010, was recently spotted spending some quarantine time with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly on May 15. Not only was Green nowhere in sight, the couple have both been spotted not wearing their wedding rings over the past few weeks, People and TMZ report. In mid-April, the Daily Mail wondered if Fox and Green were quarantining separately after watching the couple exchange their three sons: 7-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi, and 3-year-old Journey. Fox had previously tried to divorce Green in 2015, but the couple later called off the split the following year and welcomed their third son to the family shortly after. Fox even requested that the divorce case be dismissed in April 2019.

So who’s the butterfly in this whole thing? Sure, maybe it’s Fox, choosing to spend quarantine (or at least some of it) with her hot, cool co-star. Or maybe it’s Green himself, relishing as much newfound freedom as a possibly newly single 46-year-old can have in the middle of a pandemic. Or maybe it’s Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, a.k.a. the Other Man, who Green hopes will eventually get bored of Fox and find some new co-star to pick up to-go coffees with. Or, you know, maybe Brian Austin Green’s just had a lot of time on his hands to watch Animal Planet lately.