Britney Spears Drops ‘Mood Ring (By Demand),’ Her First New Music in 4 Years

Photo: Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty

Lady Gaga is not the only pop star to release long awaited new music tonight. On Friday May 29, Britney Spears took a quick break from burning down gyms to release “Mood Ring (By Demand),” a song produced by DJ Mustard off of her 2016 album Glory that was only available on the Japanese deluxe version of the LP. “Repurposed this since we didn’t use it: You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go,” wrote Spears in a tweet filled with emojis. “What was requested next is out now….. I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud!!!! Spears is no stranger to giving her fans what they want. After her fans got Glory to No. 1 on Itunes pop chart earlier this month, Spears decided to grace them with a new album cover. Now, she’s given them a hard to come by track and her first new music in 4 years. Amazing to see that 20 years after Oops! I Did It Again, Spears is generous with her talent as she’s ever been.

Repurposed this since we didn’t use it: You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go 💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️!!!! What was requested next is out now ✨🙊🙊💕🌸💍😉 ….. I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud 💋💋💋 !!!! https://t.co/xmwWR79k52 pic.twitter.com/XIY4SrgIbo — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 29, 2020