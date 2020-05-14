As musicians have set weekly or daily appointments for livestream performances to satisfy fans, BTS ARMY has had to settle for bits of content: a performance on James Corden here, some concert recordings from the vault there. Now, the superstar K-pop seven-piece has announced its first live concert from quarantine — but you’ll have to wait another month for it to actually happen. BTS will perform “Bang Bang Con the Live” on June 14 at 5 a.m. ET, or 6 p.m. where they are in South Korea. The concert will be a 90-minute pay-per-view experience, with more details to come. After BTS released its most recent album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February, the group had to cancel a world tour in support of the new music due to the coronavirus. Between now and the debut livestream concert, the group will also perform at the after-party for Barack and Michelle Obama’s YouTube commencement on June 6, for all the graduating ARMY members out there.
BTS Announces the Quarantine Livestream the Universe Demands
Photo: Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media via Getty Images