Petition to Turn CNN Into Cardi News Network

Give her Chris Cuomo’s hour! Photo: Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B just needs to go ahead and reboot Schoolhouse Rock, because she’s singlehandedly educating a generation. The rapper, who’s consistent on speaking out about the issues she cares about, posted a brief video on Instagram and Twitter sympathizing with the Minneapolis protests against police brutality, succinctly breaking down why the protests are escalating, and encouraging her followers to get involved politically. “Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged, it makes me feel like Yes, finally, finally, motherfuckers are gonna hear us now, yeah,” she said. “As much as people are so against it at this point, I feel like I’m not against it, even though it do scare me and I don’t want anybody to get hurt.” But she’s frustrated by the government’s (lack of) response. “I’ve been doing fucking police brutality videos ever since my teeth been fucked up and the only shit that changed has been my fucking teeth,” she preached.

The protests in Minnesota were spurred by the death of George Floyd during a violent arrest by four Minneapolis Police Department officers. It’s one of many incidents of police brutality against black people to go viral in recent years. Several celebrities, including Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion, have spoken out or encouraged their followers to call District Attorney Michael Freeman to demand that charges be pressed against the officers. In her clip, Cardi B also urges her followers to pay attention to local elections, just like she urged them to step up in the presidential election. “And when I say voting, I’m not only talking about the president,” she explained. “We can vote for mayors, we can vote for judges, and we can also vote for district attorneys.”

“We have to inform ourselves of these people that are in power that you think because they’re not a senator or they’re not a governor,or they’re not a president, they don’t have no power, but they have power where you live at, and that’s a fact,” she lays it out, plain and simple.

“My name is Cardi B,” she wraps it up like this is Cardi B 360. “And I’m going to bed.”