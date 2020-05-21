In a win for stans and living room dance parties this morning, Carly Rae Jepsen released Dedicated Side B, a collection of outtakes from her 2019 album Dedicated. After teasing a B-side to Dedicated with a Twitter video yesterday and celebrating Dedicated’s one-year anniversary on May 17, Jepsen dropped the 12-track project on May 21. Knowing we’re all bored and need to dance, Jepsen gave fans four more tracks than 2016’s Emotion Side B, including a collab with producer Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers on “Comeback.” “So, yes there have been whispers and I’m bad at keeping secrets,” Jepsen wrote of the release on Twitter. “I hope it makes it yah dance your pants off! I owe yah one…or like two albums turns out. ;)” Jepsen also released a lyric video for opening track “This Love Isn’t Crazy,” which is coincidentally what you’ll be telling your roommates after listening to this album for weeks on end.
Carly Rae Jepsen Releases Dedicated Side B for Your Living-Room Dancing Pleasure
Photo: C Brandon/Redferns