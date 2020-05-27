Carly Rae Jepsen Casually Mentions She Made ‘An Entire Quarantine Album’

Photo: WireImage

Charli XCX is not the only pop princess who’s been working on some new tunes while under quarantine. After dropping Dedicated Side B out of the blue on May 21, Carly Rae Jepsen casually dropped the news that she’s recorded an entire album in quarantine with longtime collaborator Tavish Crowe fans. “Tavish [Crowe] and I have already made an entire quarantine album,” Jepsen said on the podcast Switched On Pop with Charlie Harding and Nate Sloan, “and it is very different, it’s kind of fun! We had to do it around Zoom and things like that so it’s been like a challenge but a really fun one.” Recording a pop album under quarantine while fun is different than your typical recording studio experience says the “Lets Be Friends” singer. “You have more time to have space in between the decision your making and more time to kind of be away from the song for a minute, so I find it to be a whole new style of going at it, and I like it.” No word on when Jepsen plans to release her quarantine creation, or if she ever will, but at least now the gays the world has something to look forward to after Rain On Me.