Photo: Getty Images

Pop futurist princess and Vulture friend Charli XCX has a gift for all those languishing in isolation, worried they might not get new music all summer, and it’s a new DIY quarantine album. At midnight on Friday, May 15, Charli XCX released her latest album how i’m feeling now, the follow up to her last full-length album Charli. On April 6th, Charli announced that she would make and release a new, full length album during quarantine making how i’m feeling now the one, true quarantine album fully conceived and created amid the pandemic. Leading up to the album’s release, Charli dropped the song and music video for “forever,” while having fans vote on various aspects of her album via Instagram throughout the process. Wow, a pop princess who actually wants feedback from her fans on her creative process? We’re not worthy. You can stream Charli XCX’s one, true quarantune album how i’m feeling now below.