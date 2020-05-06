Charlie Brooker Delays Writing New Black Mirror Episodes for Humanity’s Sake

Photo: Photo: James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

What, you’re not in the mood to watch people put implants in their eyes and rate every single human interaction that they have? Or see a pack of robo-dogs turn against their human masters and eat all of your friends? Charlie Brooker, the godfather of Black Mirror, doesn’t really either. What a twist! The creator and showrunner of the dystopian anthology series, whose writing about society and technology has been known to make you seek out Zoloft for comfort, revealed in a new interview that the coronavirus pandemic has turned him off from even thinking about new episode ideas. “I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing,” he told Radio Times. “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.” Or, if you want to swoon, that one Black Mirror episode about finding love in a virtual world.