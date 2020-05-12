Former Drama Teacher Chasten Buttigieg to Release Memoir

Pete Buttigieg only suspended his presidential campaign a mere 72 days ago, if you’ll believe it. Now, a former member of his campaign has inked a book deal — and it’s not star strategist Lis Smith, but a former small-town middle-school theater teacher named Chasten. Husband to Pete and noted Hamilton fan, Chasten Buttigieg will publish his memoir I Have Something to Tell You on September 1, People revealed today. “I don’t want this book to just feel like I’m writing a book because I want to write a political memoir,” Chasten explained to the magazine, adding that it would largely focus on his life before the campaign: growing up gay in the Midwest and experiencing an unsupportive family, homelessness, and sexual assault. His relationship with Pete “helped me put the pieces back together.” (If you must have an update on Chasten and the mayor turned late-night host, who celebrate two years of marriage in June, Chasten also said, “I’ve never had the urge to dye my hair,” in quarantine or otherwise.) Chasten added that the memoir isn’t finished, and he hopes to do some more writing in quarantine. Let’s just hope his deadline is before Disney+ drops the Hamilton film on July 3, or we may never see that book.
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images