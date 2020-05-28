Hilary Duff and the Cheaper by the Dozen Cast Reunited on TikTok

The reunion queen herself. Photo: Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff, queen of aughtie tween nostalgia and one of the masterminds behind the Lizzie McGuire table read, has brought us another reunion to brighten our TikTok feeds, because why not? On May 27, the cast of 2003’s Too Many Cooks predecessor Cheaper by the Dozen reunited to pose as their characters all grown up, set to iconic soundtrack cut “I’m Just a Kid” by Simple Plan. The gang is mostly all there: you’ve got Alyson Stoner in her frog hat, the twins in their tracksuits, Piper Perabo as the too-cool oldest kid, and Hilary Duff emoting in some sort of mud mask. Even mom Bonnie Hunt submitted a video, and we have to give Bonnie an A for effort, TikToking with the kiddos. The caption on the video says, “Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together,” and there is a link in everyone’s captions to help support No Kid Hungry. Unfortunately, Steve Martin opted not to participate in a viral TikTok meme.