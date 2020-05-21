Chelsea Handler Gets a Stand-up Special at HBO Max

Chelsea Handler. Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MAKERS

Chelsea Handler has lined up her first stand-up special in six years at HBO Max. The streaming platform, which is currently slated to launch next week on May 27, announced today that Handler will star in an upcoming comedy special, though the title has not yet been revealed. In the special, Handler “will share her hilarious experiences about her family, friendships, and her first foray into therapy — where she was able to unearth why everyone on this planet annoyed her so much,” plus “her personal journey toward self-awareness, assisted by her reliable companion, cannabis.”

“I didn’t want to return to stand-up until I had something important to say. I do now,” Handler said in a release. “I’m absolutely delighted to be doing this with HBO Max and always excited to be reunited with Bob Greenblatt. One of the only executives I can never have sex with.” Okay then.

In addition to the special from Handler, HBO Max previously announced a slate of upcoming stand-up specials from John Early, Tracy Morgan, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah, plus five specials produced by Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco featuring up-and-coming comedians.