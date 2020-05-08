Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

There’s rarely so much beef in Alison Roman’s stews, but looks like she and Chrissy Teigen have something delicious simmering for you to enjoy this weekend. In a recent interview with the New Consumer, the chef and author, best known as creator of #TheStew and a frequent contributor to New York Times, said Teigen’s growing home-cooking brand “horrifies me,” a comment the Cravings author took personally.

“Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me,” said Roman in her interview. “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of fucking money.”

“This is a huge bummer and hit me hard,” Teigen tweeted Friday evening in a Twitter thread responding to Roman’s comments. “I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article.” In the interview, Roman notes that she has sold a TV show, but that production has not begun on it due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I know the actual tears I put into the work I do and it’s really hard to see someone try to completely invalidate it. Someone I really liked,” Teigen continues. “This ‘farm’ you think of doesn’t exist. I am the farm. I am the cows the horses the pigs.” The Lip Sync Battle host adds, “I didn’t ‘sell out’ by making my dreams come true.”

Earlier in the day, Roman attempted to clarify her comments, which she says are more generally about specific brand decisions. “I am not coming for anyone who’s successful, especially not women,” she tweeted. “I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which work very well for some, but I don’t see working for me.” Joked Roman, “Just wishing I had someone to hold my hand during baby’s first internet backlash.”