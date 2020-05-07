“Troy and Abed In The Morning” hive, you’re about to eat. On Thursday, Variety announced that the cast of Community will join forces for a virtual table read and Q&A on May 15th, at 8:15 PM. The event will reunite original cast members Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, Donald Glover (in his first Community event since he left during show’s 5th season), and creator Dan Harmon. While there are so many hilarious episodes to choose from, the powers that be have decided on season 5 episode “Cooperative Polygraphy” for the table read (perhaps to avoid the Chevy Chase of it all), which will be available to stream on YouTube. Fans who tune in are encouraged to donate to two charities, José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, both of which are involved in COVID-19 relief efforts to provide meals to first responders and vulnerable communities across the country. First a Parks and Recreation special episode, now Community, maybe if we’re really lucky we’ll get 30 Rock and The Office reunions before this is over, completing the epic NBC comedy lineup of the late aughts/early 10’s.
Donald Glover and Community Cast To Reunite For Virtual Table Read
Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via