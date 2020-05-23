Kelly Ripa Has Been Live From the Caribbean This Entire Time

Photo: Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari walked along the sandy beaches to the palapa so Kelly Ripa could run along the sandy beaches to the palapa. As revealed during an ABC town hall meeting earlier this week, Ripa, her husband Mark Consuelos, and their children have been quarantining in an unknown Caribbean island since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in early March. Per People, the family was on vacation when news of the pandemic hit, and they chose to stay on the island instead of returning to New York City. Ripa has thus been stealthily recording Live With Kelly and Ryan episodes in the comfort of her breezy island confines, as opposed to what viewers believed was her home in Manhattan.

“We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course,” Ripa said at the town hall, per People. “And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed, really. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were.” She added that she and Seacrest continued filming Live because “we just felt like with everything that was going on in the world that perhaps, some normalcy of just doing what we normally do, even though it was like in very unusual circumstances, would be the best thing for us.” Someone just make sure Seacrest doesn’t work too hard, because those stroke rumors weren’t good.