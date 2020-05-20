last night on late night

Gorillaz, Both Animated and Not, Perform Together for the First Time

If you need any more reason to be social distancing right now, just look at Damon Albarn — even he isn’t hanging out with his animated friends in Gorillaz. When Albarn and the band came on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a historic performance, Albarn’s first duet with a member of Gorillaz, they still kept their distance. Singer 2-D joined Albarn remotely from his own home (with, among other things, a plastic owl in the background) to tag-team the band’s recent song “Aries.” “What you’re about to see is special,” Kimmel promised beforehand, explaining, “This is the first time Damon Albarn has ever performed a duet with one of his animated pals.” Usually, the cut from Gorillaz’s Song Machine project would feature Joy Division and New Order singer Peter Hook and singer-songwriter Georgia — but after 60-plus days of quarantine, even watching a human sing with a cartoon for four minutes is entertaining.

