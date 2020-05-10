Dan Harmon Sort of Maybe Confirmed That a Community Movie Is in the Works

Photo: WireImage

This week has already brought an abundance of good news for Community fans, but a new interview with series creator Dan Harmon may have confirmed that the best news is yet to come. Harmon, who has historically been cagey about the probability of a Community movie, told TheWrap this week that “conversations are happening that people would want to be happening” and that he’s “very, very excited about the coming months.” Vague, but promising! Harmon elaborated by saying that the fact that the show is now streaming on Netflix has renewed interest in a Community movie, but we should all react with cautious optimism:

“I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for Community both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect of that affects the marketplace. And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen. I mean, when you’re part of the Community family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised. So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months.”

So, good news — maybe! Community fans will have to wait and see, and in the meantime, there’s that virtual cast reunion table read to look forward to.