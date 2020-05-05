Let Daniel Radcliffe Read the First Chapter of Harry Potter to You

Do you suppose, when Daniel Radcliffe reads the Harry Potter books, he accidentally lapses into the first person? We finally have the answer, and the answer is “No, of course not. Are you daft?” You can hear it for yourself and watch this new video of Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (that’s Sorcerer’s Stone, for you American Muggle-borns). On Tuesday, the “Harry Potter at Home” website launched the first chapter of its weekly celebrity reading series. Each week, starting with Radcliffe, viewers will be able to watch celebrities, including David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Eddie Redmayne, Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim, and Noma Dumezweni reading chapters from the first Harry Potter book. These recordings will also be made available as a free audiobook on Spotify. According to a statement, “Harry Potter at Home” was developed by “J.K. Rowling’s agents” in response to families having to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. Along with the video of a scruffy, decidedly not 11-year-old Radcliffe reading “Chapter One: The Boy Who Lived,” the website also has learning resources for parents and children, including quizzes and discussion prompts. The 17-chapter series will run into the summer, with no word on whether or not they will continue with the rest of the books. We demand a celebrity reading of “My Immortal” next.

