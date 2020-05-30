David Lynch Is Basically Ron Swanson Now

David Lynch sees your two months (and counting) of indolent quarantine lifestyles and raises it by a bespoke swing-out urinal, a drain spout, and a wooden sink. You know, just standard items to tinker away the time with. To accompany his ongoing series of daily weather reports from his Los Angeles home (spoiler alert, there’s always golden sunshine), this week Lynch also launched a recurring video segment called “What Is David Working on Today?”, which is fairly self-explanatory, especially if you know how much Lynch is dedicated to living the Art Life™. “It’s a strange-looking drain, but water is weird,” he opines. “In the meantime, I really enjoy hearing what you all are working on, so keep sending in the reports.” Perhaps a wooden chair?

Related