Meanwhile, Here’s David Lynch With the Weather

Because he can’t spend the entire day making tiny lamps and meditating in his studio, your eerie uncle David Lynch has revived one of his most cherished pastimes for quarantine: looking out the window and giving a weather report from his Los Angeles abode. Beginning on May 11, Lynch has been posting his short musings (once perfectly described as “meteorology for the Dadaists”) on his YouTube page every morning, where he offers such compelling commentary as “plenty of blue sky,” “golden sunshine coming,” “very still right now,” and “have a great day, everyone.” It seems pretty easy to follow, but has anybody asked Lynch what year is this? [Screams wildly.]

