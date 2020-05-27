Here’s Everything We Know About Disney Parks Reopening

This statue is called “Partners.” Photo: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Strap in, adult Disney fanatics, because this one’s for you. On May 26, Walt Disney World gave its reopening proposal to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, proposing a two-phase plan to reopen Disney’s Florida parks in July. Disney shared plans to reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11 and Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. This news follows the resort’s recent partial reopening of its Disney Springs shopping district, which began its first phase on May 20 with the reopening of shopping and dining options like Guy Fieri’s Disney World restaurant, Chicken Guy! (The exclamation point is part of it.) On May 27, Disney Springs reopened the doors to the world’s largest Disney gift shop, World of Disney. If you want an idea of what the line to ride “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” will look like in July, here is the physical queue to get into the virtual queue to enter the World of Disney at a social-distance-mandated capacity:

A cast member is yelling at guests to disperse at the World of Disney entrance. Not much social distancing happening. pic.twitter.com/8WNpNmd22T — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 27, 2020

According to Disney’s proposal, “guests will need to reserve park entry in advance, cast members and guests will get temperature checks, character meet-and-greets will be paused and play areas temporarily closed” when Walt Disney World reopens. Furthermore, guests and cast members will have to wear face coverings, and “parades, fireworks and other events that create crowds will be temporarily suspended.”

The first Disney park to reopen after global coronavirus shutdowns was Shanghai Disneyland, which reopened May 11 after closing amid the coronavirus outbreak in China on January 24. For its reopening phase, the park is limiting guest attendance to 20 percent of its maximum capacity and “suspended indoor theater performances, installed hand sanitizer dispensers and canceled nighttime fireworks,” according to Variety. While Disney World in Florida is able to also enact these measures, and others like face coverings and temperature checks, Shanghai Disneyland also requires that guests share a QR code on a government-affiliated health-tracking app to prove they are clear of the coronavirus. In Florida, where crowded beaches and spring-breakers became a social-media symbol of American mishandling of the coronavirus crisis, precautions like heath-tracking codes are not possible.

Disneyland in Anaheim has not yet given an opening timeline but released a statement on May 20 saying that there will most likely be limited capacity and partial attraction closures when the park does reopen. On May 26, California governor Gavin Newsom announced phase three of the state’s reopening, which includes hair salons, barbershops, shopping centers, in-restaurant dining, and theme parks. However, Disneyland Resort has not shared plans to reopen.

As for Disney’s other global vacation properties, Hong Kong Disneyland reportedly tested a soft reopening for employees between May 19 and May 21. Tokyo Disney’s shopping and entertainment district will reopen June 1 while its parks remain closed. As for Disneyland Paris? Je ne sais pas.