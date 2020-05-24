Pixar’s Short Film Out Debuts Studio’s First Gay Lead

Photo: Pixar

One small step for Pixar, one giant leap away from “exclusively gay moments.” The animation studio’s newest short film, Out, features the first gay main character in the studio’s three-decade history. Per Deadline, the family-friendly film (which is available to stream on Disney+) follows a nice fella named Greg who’s preparing to move into a big city apartment with his boyfriend, Manuel. However, Greg is a closeted gay man from his parents, and has to deal with the surprise of his mother and father showing up to help him pack. Oh yeah, and to make matters worse, Greg somehow gets Freaky Friday-ed with his dog. You know, just an average Tuesday. “With some help from his precocious pup and a little bit of magic,” the film teases, “Greg might learn that he has nothing to hide.”