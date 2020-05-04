Don’t You Dare Try to Tempt DJ Khaled, a Married Man

A husband. Photo: DJ Khaled/Instagram

DJ Khaled isn’t trying to get wild thoughts about his fans. When the DJ invited Instagram followers to go live one-on-one with him on May 3, he was shocked to find a twerking fan on the other side of one video call. Because DJ Khaled is a married man, and even if there are somethings he just won’t do for his wife, he will stop a fan from shaking some ass for him. “Oh shit!” he repeated as his eyes widened. “No no, don’t do that.” He added that “it’s all love” and reminded the fan that “I got a family and everything,” while she searched for some water to pour on herself as she continued to twerk. Although Khaled tried to cover his eyes, he couldn’t help but peek a few times before repeating, “No, I can’t, I can’t,” and hanging up the call. Because they’re gonna try to tempt you, but staying faithful to your wife is a major key.