Doj and Roman. Photo: Getty Images

TikTok kids and Barbz alike, eat your heart out. This week we’ve been blessed with a new golden age of all-stars collaborating with young upstarts on remixes of their songs, and at midnight Friday, Doja Cat dropped a remix of her danceable single “Say So,” now featuring 100% more Nicki Minaj. Doja announced the new track with an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying “YOU ASKED FOR IT” and saying “I LOVE YOU” to Nicki.

You may not be able to hear the new “Say So” at a party or a club anytime soon, but nothing’s stopping you from dancing along to it in your room. It’s what Poosy Fat would want.